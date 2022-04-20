Evia, Greece’s second-largest island, is hidden in plain view, separated from the mainland by the narrow Evripos Channel at Halkida. Away from this workaday hub, the pace slows as the island morphs into hilltop monasteries, hidden bays, small farms and vineyards, rugged gorges, sky-reaching peaks and curious goats.

Most visitors use Evia as a jumping-off point for the four gorgeous, mountainous Sporades (‘scattered ones’), which feel like extensions of the forested Pelion Peninsula – indeed, they were joined in prehistoric times. Skiathos, the most developed, is graced by some of the sandiest, most beautiful beaches in the Aegean. Low-key Skopelos kicks back with a sparkling-white old town, rich musical traditions and pristine pebble beaches, while secluded Alonnisos anchors a spectacular national marine park and a romantically ruined old capital. To the south, Skyros is known for its culinary and artistic heritage dating from Byzantine times, when pirates patrolled these islands.