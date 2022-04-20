At the forefront of efforts to protect the endangered Skyrian horse, this inspiring ranch, 10km northwest of Skyros Town in Trachi, is the brainchild of…
Evia & the Sporades
Evia, Greece’s second-largest island, is hidden in plain view, separated from the mainland by the narrow Evripos Channel at Halkida. Away from this workaday hub, the pace slows as the island morphs into hilltop monasteries, hidden bays, small farms and vineyards, rugged gorges, sky-reaching peaks and curious goats.
Most visitors use Evia as a jumping-off point for the four gorgeous, mountainous Sporades (‘scattered ones’), which feel like extensions of the forested Pelion Peninsula – indeed, they were joined in prehistoric times. Skiathos, the most developed, is graced by some of the sandiest, most beautiful beaches in the Aegean. Low-key Skopelos kicks back with a sparkling-white old town, rich musical traditions and pristine pebble beaches, while secluded Alonnisos anchors a spectacular national marine park and a romantically ruined old capital. To the south, Skyros is known for its culinary and artistic heritage dating from Byzantine times, when pirates patrolled these islands.
Explore Evia & the Sporades
- Skyros Island Horse Trust
At the forefront of efforts to protect the endangered Skyrian horse, this inspiring ranch, 10km northwest of Skyros Town in Trachi, is the brainchild of…
- Koukounaries Beach
Framed by electric-green pine trees, two forested headlands and a small salt-water wetland, Koukounaries' silky 1200m-long sweep of bleach-blonde sand is…
- National Marine Park of Alonnisos Northern Sporades
In a country not particularly noted for ecological foresight, Europe's largest marine park (2260 sq km) is a welcome innovation. Created in 1992, its…
- MManos & Anastasia Faltaïts Museum
Spread across the Faltaïts family's 19th-century mansion, this not-to-be-missed gem unravels the island's mythology and folklore in a multilevel labyrinth…
- MMouries Farm
Under the watch of Marion Auffray and Manolis Trachanas, this small farm 6.5km south of Skyros Town provides a home for 45 endangered Skyrian horses. You…
- KKastro
Perched dramatically on the island's rocky northernmost headland, 9km north of Skiathos Town, Kastro was the fortified pirate-proof capital from 1540…
- MMoni Evangelistrias
Centred on a triple-domed church, this historic 18th-century monastery was a hilltop refuge for freedom fighters during the War of Independence, and the…
- AAlonnisos Museum
Patitiri's excellent town museum takes in antique nautical maps, traditional island costumes, an impressive collection of pirates’ weapons and boarding…
- PPalamari
At the northeast end of the island, the fascinating Palamari Bronze Age excavation dates from between 2500 BC and 1650 BC. Paths weave through what was…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Evia & the Sporades.
See
Skyros Island Horse Trust
At the forefront of efforts to protect the endangered Skyrian horse, this inspiring ranch, 10km northwest of Skyros Town in Trachi, is the brainchild of…
See
Koukounaries Beach
Framed by electric-green pine trees, two forested headlands and a small salt-water wetland, Koukounaries' silky 1200m-long sweep of bleach-blonde sand is…
See
National Marine Park of Alonnisos Northern Sporades
In a country not particularly noted for ecological foresight, Europe's largest marine park (2260 sq km) is a welcome innovation. Created in 1992, its…
See
Manos & Anastasia Faltaïts Museum
Spread across the Faltaïts family's 19th-century mansion, this not-to-be-missed gem unravels the island's mythology and folklore in a multilevel labyrinth…
See
Mouries Farm
Under the watch of Marion Auffray and Manolis Trachanas, this small farm 6.5km south of Skyros Town provides a home for 45 endangered Skyrian horses. You…
See
Kastro
Perched dramatically on the island's rocky northernmost headland, 9km north of Skiathos Town, Kastro was the fortified pirate-proof capital from 1540…
See
Moni Evangelistrias
Centred on a triple-domed church, this historic 18th-century monastery was a hilltop refuge for freedom fighters during the War of Independence, and the…
See
Alonnisos Museum
Patitiri's excellent town museum takes in antique nautical maps, traditional island costumes, an impressive collection of pirates’ weapons and boarding…
See
Palamari
At the northeast end of the island, the fascinating Palamari Bronze Age excavation dates from between 2500 BC and 1650 BC. Paths weave through what was…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Evia & the Sporades
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.