The Jewish presence on Rhodes dates back to the 2nd century BC, while a 13th-century influx of Jewish refugees from Spain resulted in the creation of a local ‘Ladino’ dialect combining Spanish and Hebrew. This fascinating museum, entered via the 1577 Kahal Shalom Synagogue, celebrates the history of the community through photos and documents, and mourns its tragic end with mass deportations to Auschwitz in 1944.