Visit the small museum at Kerameikos to see the originals of some pieces that are shown in replica around the historical site: delicate grave stelae (grave markers), for example, and a great marble bull. It also has some especially finely painted pottery from the 5th century BC; outside, don't miss the lifelike stone mountain dog.

The museum (and the entire site excavation) was sponsored in the 1920s and 1930s by Gustav Oberlaender, a German-American textile magnate.