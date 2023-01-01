Old OSY Depot

This former tram depot is used for various events throughout the year including the Athens Street Food Festival. Its exterior is also the canvas for some of the city's best pieces of street art including, along the wall on Pireos, a homage to famous Leonardo da Vinci images by INO (http://ino.net), an internationally famous Greek street artist who, like Banksy, keeps his real identity secret.

INO's works can be recognised by his trademark monotone designs enlivened by bold splashes of vivid light blue. They usually make subtle political messages – take note of the rioter and policeman reflected in the Mona Lisa's eyes.