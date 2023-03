For anyone who loves the Greek tradition of karagiozi (shadow puppets), this free museum is a treat, packed with the creations of master puppeteer Haridimos (Sotiris Haritos). There's very little English signage, but the displays tell their own stories. Upstairs is a mock street scene of 'old Athens', with shop windows of the typesetter, the photo studio, the barber and more.

Call ahead to see if they have a puppet show – there's often one at 11am on Sunday.