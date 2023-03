This compact Romaniote synagogue, built in 1904 and renovated in 2010, is now used only for services on high holidays. The raised main hall is reached via stairs from a peaceful back courtyard shaded by a stout old palm tree.

As with Beth Shalom Synagogue opposite, access to Ets Hayim is by appointment only: send an email with a photocopy of your passport to sec@athjcom.gr.