Athens' main synagogue is a handsome white marble building dating to 1935. Renovated in 1972, it has two stained-glass windows with abstract designs representing Genesis and Exodus plus many other traditional and symbolic features. Learn more about them on an appointment-only tour: to arrange, send an email with a photocopy of your passport to sec@athjcom.gr.

Opposite Beth Shalom stands the smaller Ets Hayim, a Romaniote synagogue built in 1904.