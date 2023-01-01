Museum of Islamic Art

While not particularly large, this museum houses a significant collection of Islamic art. Four floors of a mansion display, in ascending chronological order, exceptionally beautiful weaving, jewellery, porcelain and even a marble-floored reception room from a 17th-century Cairo mansion. Informative signage provides the detail on what you're seeing. In the basement, part of Athens' ancient Themistoklean wall is exposed. The rooftop cafe, with a great view of Keramikos, has a lovely mural: Imagine a Palm Tree by Narvine G Khan-Dossos.

If you're planning to visit more than two of the Benaki museums, consider the €25 Benaki Museum Experience, a pass valid for one visit to each museum, valid for three months.