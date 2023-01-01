Looming over Argos, Larissa Castle is a crumbling conglomeration of purple-flower-studded towers, bastions and wall sections – contributed by Roman, Frankish, Venetian and Ottoman Turk conquerors – that stands on the foundations of the city’s principal ancient citadel. Sections of original Mycenaean walls are visible. The all-encompassing views from the top are well worth the ascent.

Take Tsokri west from the centre and follow the signposts to the narrow road that winds around the back of the ruined keep (approximately 3km in total). Alternatively, and less congested, follow the signs from the north edge of town on the Korinthou road (road to Corinth).