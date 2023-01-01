Archaeological Museum of Argos

Just off the central square, the archaeological museum includes some outstanding and complete Roman mosaics and sculptures in its collection, as well as bronze objects from Mycenaean tombs. Note that the museum was closed for renovation the time of our last visit, with no set re-opening date.

Highlights include the statuette of a goddess, a mosaic of the four seasons, a suit of bronze armour from the 8th century BC and some fine Neolithic, Mycenaean and Geometric Age pottery, including some Argive grey and brown vases dating to before 1600 BC.