Byzantine Museum of Argolis

It's worth visiting Argos for this fine museum alone. Opened in 2017, it provides an evocative insight into Byzantine history, within the context of the region of Argolis. Six rooms neatly showcase Byzantine life in Argolis from the 4th century AD onwards. 'An Empire is Born' explains the empire and then, through objects – mosaics to jewellery, household plates to smoking pipes – you follow themes: the Middle Ages, church life, home life, a market and a look at Argolis itself.

It's housed in the restored former barracks of Ioannis Kapodistrias, Greece's first president.