The Argolis peninsula, which separates the Saronic and Argolic Gulfs, is steeped in legend and history. The town of Argos is thought to be the longest continually inhabited town in Greece. Argolis was the foremost seat of power of the Mycenaeans that dominated Greece from around 1500 to 1200 BC. Traces of this mighty civilisation lie scattered across the region in the shape of tholoi (beehive-shaped tombs), citadels and ancient theatres. The Venetian seafront town of Nafplio, the first capital of modern Greece, makes a handy base for exploring the surrounding countryside.

The southern knob of the peninsula proper, centred on the agricultural town of Kranidi, features the small resorts of Porto Heli, 4km south of Kranidi, and Ermioni, 4km east of Kranidi. Few travellers venture to the northeast, yet the zigzagging drive along the coast is spectacular.