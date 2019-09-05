On a hilltop backed by powerful mountains stand the sombre and mighty ruins of Ancient Mycenae, home of Agamemnon, the legendary king who commanded the…
Argolis
The Argolis peninsula, which separates the Saronic and Argolic Gulfs, is steeped in legend and history. The town of Argos is thought to be the longest continually inhabited town in Greece. Argolis was the foremost seat of power of the Mycenaeans that dominated Greece from around 1500 to 1200 BC. Traces of this mighty civilisation lie scattered across the region in the shape of tholoi (beehive-shaped tombs), citadels and ancient theatres. The Venetian seafront town of Nafplio, the first capital of modern Greece, makes a handy base for exploring the surrounding countryside.
The southern knob of the peninsula proper, centred on the agricultural town of Kranidi, features the small resorts of Porto Heli, 4km south of Kranidi, and Ermioni, 4km east of Kranidi. Few travellers venture to the northeast, yet the zigzagging drive along the coast is spectacular.
Explore Argolis
- Ancient Mycenae
On a hilltop backed by powerful mountains stand the sombre and mighty ruins of Ancient Mycenae, home of Agamemnon, the legendary king who commanded the…
- Theatre of Epidavros
Built of limestone, yet one of the best-preserved Ancient Greek structures in existence, this late-4th-century-BC theatre is the undisputed highlight of…
- Epidavros
In its day Epidavros, 30km east of Nafplio, was famed and revered across the Mediterranean as a place of miraculous healing. Visitors came great distances…
- AArchaeological Museum
Inside a splendid Venetian building, this museum traces the social development of Argolis, from the hunter-gatherers of the Franchthi Cave to the…
- Palamidi Fortress
This vast, spectacular citadel, reachable either by steep ascent on foot or a short drive, stands on a 216m-high outcrop of rock that gives all…
- SSanctuary of Asclepius
The Sanctuary of Asclepius was dedicated to the god of healing. The ruins include the huge katagogeion, a hostelry for pilgrims and patients; the large…
- AAncient Mycenae Museum
Part of the Ancient Mycenae complex, this museum is well worth visiting before seeing the rest of the site. It initiates you into the mysteries of Mycenae…
- BByzantine Museum of Argolis
It's worth visiting Argos for this fine museum alone. Opened in 2017, it provides an evocative insight into Byzantine history, within the context of the…
- TTreasury of Atreus
Dating back to around 1300 BC, this is the finest existing example of a domed tholos (Mycenaean tomb shaped like a beehive). It's wonderfully misnamed,…
