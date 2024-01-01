Johanniskirche

Eastern Saxony

LoginSave

Zittau's grand Church of St John has medieval roots, but the current version was designed by celebrated Prussian architect Karl Friedrich Schinkel, who added the wooden coffered ceiling, the neo-Gothic north tower and the baptismal font. It was consecrated in 1837. The south tower can be climbed for sweeping views of the mountains.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Völkerkundemuseum

    Völkerkundemuseum

    8.93 MILES

    Even before they started travelling the world, the Hernhutters were so obsessed with exotic lands they purchased items brought from Australia by Captain…

  • Heiliges Grab

    Heiliges Grab

    19.67 MILES

    The Heiliges Grab is a close replica of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem as it looked in the Middle Ages during the time of the Crusades. Among the…

  • Gedenkstätte Bautzen

    Gedenkstätte Bautzen

    25.26 MILES

    Left exactly as it was in the late 1980s, the Bautzen II prison is now the Gedenkstätte Bautzen, dedicated to the victims of political oppression. You can…

  • Schlesisches Museum zu Görlitz

    Schlesisches Museum zu Görlitz

    19.66 MILES

    The splendid Schönhof, a 1526 Renaissance residence, forms the atmospheric backdrop to this comprehensive exhibit on the culture and history of Silesia, a…

  • Art Nouveau Department Store

    Art Nouveau Department Store

    19.37 MILES

    Famously featuring in Wes Anderson's film The Grand Budapest Hotel, this architectural stunner is centred on a galleried atrium accented with wooden…

  • Barockhaus

    Barockhaus

    19.68 MILES

    This museum will fascinate anyone with a taste for the odd with its curiously broad exhibits. Wealthy merchant Johann Christian Ameiss translated his…

  • Sorbisches Museum

    Sorbisches Museum

    26.02 MILES

    The Sorb national museum has collections and displays on every aspect of the history and culture of this ethnic minority. The exhibit kicks off with a…

  • Museum Kirche zum Heiligen Kreuz

    Museum Kirche zum Heiligen Kreuz

    0.21 MILES

    This former church holds Zittau's most famous attraction, the 1472 Grosses Zittauer Fastentuch (Large Zittau Lenten Veil). The house-sized painted linen…

View more attractions

Nearby Eastern Saxony attractions

2. Salzhaus

0.17 MILES

Overlooking fountain-studded Neustadt square, the weighty Salzhaus was originally a 16th-century salt storage house and now brims with market stalls,…

3. Pop-Art-Viertel

0.2 MILES

This once-drab cluster of GDR-era buildings has been transformed into a colourful and fanciful living quarter dreamed up by Berlin artist Sergej Alexander…

4. Museum Kirche zum Heiligen Kreuz

0.21 MILES

This former church holds Zittau's most famous attraction, the 1472 Grosses Zittauer Fastentuch (Large Zittau Lenten Veil). The house-sized painted linen…

5. Heimatmuseum

8.69 MILES

If you want to learn more about the Moravian Brethren and its illustrious founder, Count Nicolaus Zinzendorf, head to Herrnhut's local history museum,…

6. Völkerkundemuseum

8.93 MILES

Even before they started travelling the world, the Hernhutters were so obsessed with exotic lands they purchased items brought from Australia by Captain…

7. Art Nouveau Department Store

19.37 MILES

Famously featuring in Wes Anderson's film The Grand Budapest Hotel, this architectural stunner is centred on a galleried atrium accented with wooden…

8. Reichenbacher Turm

19.47 MILES

Climb the 165 steps to the top of this fortification tower that was inhabited by a sentry until 1904. En route, exhibits on the purpose of such sentries …