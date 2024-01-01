Johanniskirche

Zittau's grand Church of St John has medieval roots, but the current version was designed by celebrated Prussian architect Karl Friedrich Schinkel, who added the wooden coffered ceiling, the neo-Gothic north tower and the baptismal font. It was consecrated in 1837. The south tower can be climbed for sweeping views of the mountains.
