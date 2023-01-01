Art Nouveau Department Store

Famously featuring in Wes Anderson's film The Grand Budapest Hotel, this architectural stunner is centred on a galleried atrium accented with wooden balustrades, floating staircases and palatial chandeliers, and lidded by an ornately patterned glass ceiling. Yet it stays empty, with long-overdue renovation repeatedly postponed due to regulatory issues. Until this begins in earnest, the building is open for visitors every Thursday and during public holidays.

The owners plan to turn it into a Saxon equivalent of Berlin's KDW department store.