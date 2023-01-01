Schlesisches Museum zu Görlitz

The splendid Schönhof, a 1526 Renaissance residence, forms the atmospheric backdrop to this comprehensive exhibit on the culture and history of Silesia, a region that's often found itself in the cross-hairs of political power players and repeatedly changed borders and identity over the past 1000 years. Fine art, fabulous glass and ceramics and objects from daily life complement the historical displays spread over 17 themed rooms in the historic main building and modern annexe.

Signage is only in German and Polish, meaning that the free audioguide is useful.