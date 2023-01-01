Barockhaus

This museum will fascinate anyone with a taste for the odd with its curiously broad exhibits. Wealthy merchant Johann Christian Ameiss translated his wealth into this magnificent baroque residence that later became the seat of a prestigious scientific society. On the 1st floor, family rooms with period furnishings lead to cabinets brimming with baroque porcelain, art, glass, silver and other precious objects. Exhibits on the upper floor highlight society members' diverse research interests – including physics, archaeology and music.