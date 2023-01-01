Even before they started travelling the world, the Hernhutters were so obsessed with exotic lands they purchased items brought from Australia by Captain Cook's expedition. That collection was greatly expanded by curious missionaries, who brought back ritual objects from Tanzania, Buddhist tangkas from Kalmykia in Russia, walrus-bone toys from Greenland and much more. All of these are on display in the town's compact but rich ethnographic museum.
Völkerkundemuseum
Top choice in Eastern Saxony
Share