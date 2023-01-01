Sorbisches Museum

The Sorb national museum has collections and displays on every aspect of the history and culture of this ethnic minority. The exhibit kicks off with a general overview before documenting aspects of everyday life, such as customs and festivities, religion, architecture, music and dress. Upstairs, the focus is on Sorb language and literature, as well as on the emancipation movement of the 18th and 19th centuries. Unfortunately, there is no English labelling in the permanent exhibitions.