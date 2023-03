Viba has been seducing sweet-toothed Germans with their range of nougats and chocolates for over a century. Here at their luridly-pink factory and visitor centre, you can observe the manual production process, gorge yourself on high-sucrose delights or take a course to earn your 'nougat diploma' (1½ hours €25 to €45). There's also a restaurant on-site, open the same hours.