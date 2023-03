Buried deep in the forest, the nature-focused Steinwasen Park, 7.5km southeast of Schauinsland, is a big hit with families. A trail weaves past animal-friendly enclosures home to wild boar, ibex and burrowing marmots. One of the top attractions is a 218m-long hanging bridge, one of the world’s longest. Steinwasen also has a bobsled run and a handful of whizzy rides such as Gletscherblitz and River Splash.