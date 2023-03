Designed by Zwinger architect Mätthaus Pöppelmann, the most eye-catching feature of the Dreikönigskirche is the baroque altar that was ruined in 1945 and left as a memorial. Also note the 12m-long Renaissance-era Dance of Death sandstone relief opposite the altar, beneath the organ. The 88m-high tower can be scaled for panoramic views (it's open from 11.30am to 4pm Tuesday, and 11am to 5pm Wednesday to Sunday).