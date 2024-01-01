Marienkirche

It took two centuries to complete this beautiful Gothic hall church whose four gables overlook the market square. Rebuilt after burning down during WWII, its interior is punctuated with religious eye candy such as a triumphal cross from the late 13th century and a panelled three-winged altar with paintings at the front and back.
