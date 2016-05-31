Welcome to Düsseldorf
The Altstadt may claim to be the ‘longest bar in the world’ but some attention has strayed to Medienhafen, a redeveloped harbour area and a festival of international avant-garde architecture. Older neighbourhoods are also evolving. Case in point: Flingern, which has gone from drab to fab in recent years and has a multifaceted arty boho scene.
Vibrant Düsseldorf offers plenty to do and see, from its pretty, historical Alstadt (Old Town) with its lively brewhouses, to top-notch shopping, futuristic architecture and excellent museums.With your 48-hour ticket (valid from time of first use), hop aboard an open-top, double-decker bus to discover the city’s top attractions. Your hop-on, hop-off bus ticket lets you explore at your own pace. Create your own itinerary by hopping on and off the bus at any of the eight stops in the city (see the Itinerary for a list of hop-on hop-off stops).Alternatively, stay aboard for the full 1.5-hour loop, and take in the passing sights from the open deck. On the way, learn about the landmarks from the live German-speaking guide, or via the recorded commentary in 10 different languages.Admire top Düsseldorf attractions such as the cobblestoned Alstadt (Old Town), home to an imposing town hall and the 19th-century St Lambertus church with its twisted spire. Perhaps hop off at Königsallee to hunt for designer goods on one of Europe’s chicest shopping avenues; or step off at the Rheinterrasse to take a stroll along the scenic Rhine embankment promenade, enjoying the lovely river views from its waterside bars.Your ticket also includes a 1-hour round-trip cruise on the Rhine River. Board your modern cruise boat on the Rhine waterside and drink in the scenery on a journey along the famous river as it winds through the city center.Snap photos of Alstadt (Old Town) and the city's skyscrapers from the water, and listen to the informative onboard commentary as you cruise a loop through the cutting-edge Media Harbour, the newly hip harbor area famed for its stylish bars, eateries and striking twisted towers designed by architect Frank Gehry.The hop-on hop-off buses depart around every 30 minutes from morning to evening daily, while the sightseeing cruises leave around every 90 minutes during the morning and afternoon.
Board your comfortable vessel, the MS Warsteiner, to begin your scenic and educational Rhine River cruise from Düsseldorf's Old Town. Protect yourself from the elements by sitting inside or enjoy unobstructed views from the sun deck. Listen to commentary about the sights you pass as you move slowly along the Rhine, taking in marvelous views of Old Town, Media Harbour and the Düsseldorf skyline. Relax and plan the rest of your day as you cruise along the magnificent river. Several departure times a day make it easy to fit this fun cruise into your itinerary, no matter how packed. You'll feel your tensions melt away as you delight in the idyllic views of the majestic Rhine. Your 1-hour cruise through Düsseldorf concludes in Old Town.
Board your boat, the MS Warsteiner, in Düsseldorf's Old Town and depart at 3:30pm on your afternoon Christmas cruise along the Rhine River. While cruisin, listen to Christmas music and admire the holiday decorations on your boat. Capture photos of the wintry Düsseldorf skyline and the shores of the majestic Rhine River. This is a chance to unwind and cozy up with loved ones as you admire this bustling German city. At the conclusion of your 2-hour Christmas cruise, return to Düsseldorf's Old Town in early evening.
Make sure everything for your trip is organized. Our driver will be there when you arrive and ensure your safe and fast transfer to Düsseldorf without you having to worry. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Düsseldorf city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Rheinturm Tower or the Düsseldorf-Kaiserswerth Ruines. When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Düsseldorf. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver. Enjoy your organized transfer to Düsseldorf!
The tour starts in the old town, then performs the Apollo Theater and the Parliament over to the harbour. See the famous Königsallee shopping district. With the licenses they have issued from the tour Segway driver's license, you can then at any time borrow a Segway and explore the area alone.
Our exclusive tour runs along the entire Rhine Promenade along the Museum Kunst Palast, past the Nordpark with its Japanese garden. In an extensive rest we can strengthen us together at a diner. Then we cross the Rhine and drive through Lower and Upper Kassel to Rhine Tower. We visit the Media Harbour and the State Parliament, the Königsallee and the Hofgarten and then we go back.