Düsseldorf Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour and Rhine River Cruise

Vibrant Düsseldorf offers plenty to do and see, from its pretty, historical Alstadt (Old Town) with its lively brewhouses, to top-notch shopping, futuristic architecture and excellent museums.With your 48-hour ticket (valid from time of first use), hop aboard an open-top, double-decker bus to discover the city’s top attractions. Your hop-on, hop-off bus ticket lets you explore at your own pace. Create your own itinerary by hopping on and off the bus at any of the eight stops in the city (see the Itinerary for a list of hop-on hop-off stops).Alternatively, stay aboard for the full 1.5-hour loop, and take in the passing sights from the open deck. On the way, learn about the landmarks from the live German-speaking guide, or via the recorded commentary in 10 different languages.Admire top Düsseldorf attractions such as the cobblestoned Alstadt (Old Town), home to an imposing town hall and the 19th-century St Lambertus church with its twisted spire. Perhaps hop off at Königsallee to hunt for designer goods on one of Europe’s chicest shopping avenues; or step off at the Rheinterrasse to take a stroll along the scenic Rhine embankment promenade, enjoying the lovely river views from its waterside bars.Your ticket also includes a 1-hour round-trip cruise on the Rhine River. Board your modern cruise boat on the Rhine waterside and drink in the scenery on a journey along the famous river as it winds through the city center.Snap photos of Alstadt (Old Town) and the city's skyscrapers from the water, and listen to the informative onboard commentary as you cruise a loop through the cutting-edge Media Harbour, the newly hip harbor area famed for its stylish bars, eateries and striking twisted towers designed by architect Frank Gehry.The hop-on hop-off buses depart around every 30 minutes from morning to evening daily, while the sightseeing cruises leave around every 90 minutes during the morning and afternoon.