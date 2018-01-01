Welcome to Hanover
Buried within its identity, but visible to those with patience and a keen eye, is the lesser known fact that from 1714, monarchs from the house of Hanover also ruled Great Britain, and the entire British Empire, for over a century. In a cruel irony, extensive Allied bombing in 1943 wiped out much of Hanover's rich architectural and cultural heritage and more than 6000 lives were lost.
Perhaps it’s this paradox of once being part of something much larger than itself that makes Hanover’s character so difficult to pin down. Locals love it here for the low cost of living, good public transport, a wealth of museums and cultural sites and Hanover's proximity to green spaces: the spectacularly baroque Herrenhäuser Gärten, southern manmade Lake Maschsee and Europe's largest urban forest, the Eilenriede. That said, most Germans groan at the first mention of Hanover, whose dialect is regarded as the closest tongue to High German. Perhaps it's a complex socio-linguistic thing, perhaps they're just jealous.
First appearances mightn't knock you off your feet, but spend a little time here and you'll soon be charmed.
Top experiences in Hanover
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Hanover activities
Private Transfer From Hannover Airport to Bremen City
Relax and enjoy while your private driver brings you to destination in central Bremen. Don’t worry about any transfer details or specifics as everything will be taken care of. It is important that you provide your flight number and the address of destination in central Bremen at time of booking to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems. You will be awaited by your private driver in the arrival terminal holding in sign with your name on it. Don't worry if your flight is delayed as your driver will monitor your flight and be there when you arrive. Your driver will then help you with your luggage and lead you to the car. Once the driver double-checked the location address you provided with you, you will be taken straight to your destination in central Bremen. Enjoy the drive past the famous Universum Science Center and the Bremen City Hall while the driver takes you to your destination.
Private Hannover Airport HAJ Arrival Transfer to Your Hannover Hotel
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to your destination in Hannover. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation and enjoy a private transfer instead. Your private driver will be awaiting you in the arrival terminal of Hannover airport upon your arrival. Your driver will contact you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Hannover city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows as you might even pass by the famous New Town Hall or the beautiful Lower Saxony State Museum. To guarantee that no problems will occur, please provide your flight number and the address of destination in Hannover at time of booking. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive.
Skip-the-Line SEA LIFE Hannover Ticket
Tropical Rainforest: Start your safari in the tropical rain-forest under the glass dome and experience the Amazon at the observation tower. Besides colorful chameleons, piranhas, poison dart frogs, fresh water stingrays and the Cuba crocodile as well as an insects scuttle station is waiting for you. There you get to know real insects within touching distance. NEW in 2018 will be "Octopus Cave": Octopodes have amazing physical and mental skills. They have blue blood, three hearts and even nine brains. And even more fascination facts are waiting for you to be explored: octopodes can change the look of their skin in a matter of seconds and adjust themselves to their environment by colour and pattern.