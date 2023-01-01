Eilenriede Forest

More than 640 hectares (almost twice the size of NYC's Central Park), Europe's largest city forest, Eilenriede, is also known as Hanover's grüne Lunge (green lung). Beginning about 1km northeast of the Hauptbahnhof, it's well frequented and beloved by locals, who picnic, play and cycle through the enchanting woods, luminous green in the summertime. Here, it's easy to imagine you're not in the middle of a city of half a million people.

Catch bus 200 going north from Kröpcke to Emmichplatz, where you'll find an entrance arch to the northern half of the park.