The biggest sparkling-wine producer in Germany, the Rotkäppchen Sektkellerei was established in 1856. It is one of the few companies that survived the GDR and, since reunification, has acquired enough muscle to buy other brands, including Mumm. Tours include the historic cellars and the production facilities. Between 10am and 5pm, you can also taste and buy a whole range of Sekt at the shop out front.