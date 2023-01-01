Naumberger Dom

The enormous Cathedral of Sts Peter and Paul is a masterpiece of medieval architecture. While the crypt and the east choir feature elements of the Romanesque, the famous west choir is a prime example of early Gothic design. Here you'll find a dozen monumental statues of the cathedral founders, the work of the so-called Master of Naumburg. Medieval stained-glass windows are augmented by ruby-red modern panes by Neo Rauch, one of the premier artists of the New Leipzig School.