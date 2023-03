Dating back to 1740, Celle’s synagogue is the oldest in northern Germany. It was partially destroyed during Kristallnacht and looks just like any other half-timbered house from the outside. Once a new Jewish congregation formed in 1997, services began to be held here regularly. Changing exhibitions on Jewish history take place in their small gallery next door. The synagogue is at the southeastern end of the Altstadt, in the town’s former ghetto.