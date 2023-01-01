Bomann-Museum Celle

This museum for cultural history houses a broad historic collection on the work, lives and times of ordinary people in the region. There are Bronze Age archaeological finds, a re-created farmhouse illustrating local rural life, and a section on the changing life of the bourgeoise in the 19th century. There's also a timely exhibit on foreign migration to the region, from 17th-century Hugenots to 20th-century Kurdish refugees. There's no English signage but the artefacts are still interesting.