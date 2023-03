Join locals relaxing in a cafe by the fountain in chestnut-shaded Rathausplatz, Freiburg's prettiest square. Pull out your camera to snap pictures of the square's ox-blood-red 16th-century Altes Rathaus (Old Town Hall) that houses the tourist office; the step-gabled 19th-century Neues Rathaus (New Town Hall); and the medieval Martinskirche church with its modern interior.