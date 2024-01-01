Facing the Münster’s south side and embellished with polychrome tiled turrets is the arcaded brick-red Historisches Kaufhaus, an early 16th-century merchants’ hall. The coats of arms on the oriels and the four figures above the balcony symbolise Freiburg’s allegiance to the House of Habsburg.
