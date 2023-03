France’s oldest winegrowers’ cooperative, which brings together 40 vintners, was founded in 1895. The huge, contemporary building contains a viniculture museum, informative brochures and free tastings of its excellent wines, made with all seven of the grape varieties grown in Alsace. You can also stock up on wine (from €6 per bottle) here. On weekends it’s staffed by local winegrowers. It’s just across two roundabouts north of the tourist office.