Hôtel de Ville

Alsace

Standing proud above the centre of Ribeauvillé, across from 64 Grand’Rue, this town hall is fronted by a Renaissance fountain.

  • Freiburg Minster cathedral night view

    Freiburger Münster

    28.28 MILES

    With its lacy spires, cheeky gargoyles and intricate entrance portal, Freiburg’s 11th-century minster cuts an impressive figure above the central market…

  • Musée d’Unterlinden

    Musée d’Unterlinden

    8.13 MILES

    Gathered around a Gothic-style Dominican cloister, this revamped museum hides a prized medieval stone statue collection, late-15th-century prints by…

  • Cave de Ribeauvillé

    Cave de Ribeauvillé

    0.42 MILES

    France’s oldest winegrowers’ cooperative, which brings together 40 vintners, was founded in 1895. The huge, contemporary building contains a viniculture…

  • Old colorful half-timbered houses in the quatrer Petite Venise (Little Venice) in Colmar, France.; Shutterstock ID 748217683; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 748217683

    Petite Venise

    8.52 MILES

    If you see just one thing in Colmar, make it the Little Venice quarter. Canal connection aside, it doesn’t resemble Venice in the slightest, but it's…

  • View from the wall of the Haut-Koenigsbourg castle ( Château du Haut-Kœnigsbourg ) over the Alsatian panorama and vineyards up to the Black Forest; Shutterstock ID 1780073546; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1780073546

    Château du Haut Kœnigsbourg

    3.94 MILES

    On its fairy-tale perch above vineyards and hills, the turreted red-sandstone Château du Haut Kœnigsbourg is worth a detour for the wraparound panorama…

  • Vieille Ville

    Vieille Ville

    0.18 MILES

    Along the main street that threads through the old town, keep an eye out for the 17th-century Pfifferhüs, which once housed the town’s fife-playing…

  • Traditional blacksmith in an old alsatian house in the Ecomuseum Alsace.

    Ecomusée d’Alsace

    23.72 MILES

    Ecomusée d’Alsace is a fascinating excursion into Alsatian country life and time-honoured crafts. Smiths, cartwrights, potters and coopers do their thing…

