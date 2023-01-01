Ecomusée d’Alsace is a fascinating excursion into Alsatian country life and time-honoured crafts. Smiths, cartwrights, potters and coopers do their thing in and among 70 historic Alsatian farmhouses – a veritable village – brought here and painstakingly reconstructed for preservation (and so storks can build nests on them). Ungersheim is 17km northwest of Mulhouse. Take tram 1 to Rattachement, then bus 54 to the Ecomusée stop. The closest train station is in Bollwiller, 3km north.