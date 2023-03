Life spirals around this market square, put to use each Thursday morning, where you’ll find the 16th-century hôtel de ville (town-hall building) embellished with Baroque trompe l’œil; the Renaissance Puits à Six Seaux (Six Bucket Well), just across rue du Général Gouraud; and the bell-topped, 16th-century Halle aux Blés (Corn Exchange).