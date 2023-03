Housed in a striking 19th-century water tower, this one-of-a-kind museum apparently showcases the world's largest private collection of West African voodoo objects (not what you might expect to find in Strasbourg, but there you go…). Ancestor worship, herbal medicine, divination, witchcraft and ceremonial artefacts, hailing from Ghana, Benin, Togo and Nigeria, are both fascinating and slightly spooky.