Freiburg

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Couple walks through vineyard in Freiburg, Germany.

© BFC/Getty Images

Overview

Sitting plump at the foot of the Black Forest’s wooded slopes and vineyards, Freiburg is a sunny, cheerful university town, its medieval Altstadt a story-book tableau of gabled townhouses, cobblestone lanes and cafe-rimmed plazas. Party-loving students spice up the local nightlife.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Freiburg Minster cathedral night view

    Freiburger Münster

    Freiburg

    With its lacy spires, cheeky gargoyles and intricate entrance portal, Freiburg’s 11th-century minster cuts an impressive figure above the central market…

  • Augustinermuseum

    Augustinermuseum

    Freiburg

    Dip into the past as represented by artists working from the Middle Ages to the 19th century at this superb museum in a sensitively modernised monastery…

  • Schlossberg

    Schlossberg

    Freiburg

    The forested Schlossberg dominates Freiburg. Take the footpath opposite the Schwabentor, leading up through sun-dappled woods, or hitch a ride on the…

  • Rathausplatz

    Rathausplatz

    Freiburg

    Join locals relaxing in a cafe by the fountain in chestnut-shaded Rathausplatz, Freiburg's prettiest square. Pull out your camera to snap pictures of the…

  • Historisches Kaufhaus

    Historisches Kaufhaus

    Freiburg

    Facing the Münster’s south side and embellished with polychrome tiled turrets is the arcaded brick-red Historisches Kaufhaus, an early 16th-century…

  • Museum für Stadtgeschichte

    Museum für Stadtgeschichte

    Freiburg

    The sculptor Christian Wentzinger’s baroque townhouse, east of the Historisches Kaufhaus, now shelters this museum, spelling out in artefacts Freiburg’s…

  • Archäologisches Museum

    Archäologisches Museum

    Freiburg

    This archaeology-focused museum is inside the neo-Gothic Colombischlössle. From the skylit marble entrance, a cast-iron staircase ascends to a stash of…

  • Colombischlössle

    Colombischlössle

    Freiburg

    In a sculpture-dotted park sits the neo-Gothic Colombischlössle. Built for the Countess of Colombi in 1859, the whimsical red-sandstone villa now houses…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

With the enviable claim to fame of being Germany’s sunniest city, Freiburg is also one of its most eco-friendly. Here are the top things to do.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Freiburg

Couple shopping at an open-air market in Freiburg, Germany

Activities

The 12 best things to do in Freiburg, Germany’s greenest city

Jan 7, 2022 • 9 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Freiburg with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Freiburg