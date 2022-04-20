In a landmark building by American-Polish architect Daniel Libeskind, Berlin’s Jewish Museum offers a chronicle of the trials and triumphs in 2000 years…
Kreuzberg
Kreuzberg and Neukölln across the canal are Berlin's most dynamic and cool neighbourhoods. With the Jewish Museum and the German Museum of Technology, the area offers a couple of blockbuster sights, but its main draw is its global village atmosphere, accompanied by a burgeoning roster of eclectic eateries, bars, nightlife and indie shopping. Western Kreuzberg around Bergmannstrasse, meanwhile, has a more genteel air.
Explore Kreuzberg
- Jüdisches Museum
In a landmark building by American-Polish architect Daniel Libeskind, Berlin’s Jewish Museum offers a chronicle of the trials and triumphs in 2000 years…
- TTempelhofer Feld
The airfield of Tempelhof Airport, which so gloriously handled the Berlin airlift of 1948–49, has been repurposed as one of the largest urban parks in the…
- DDeutsches Technikmuseum
A roof-mounted ‘candy bomber’ (the plane used in the 1948 Berlin Airlift) is merely the overture to this enormous and hugely engaging shrine to technology…
- KKönig Galerie @ St Agnes Kirche
If art is your religion, a pilgrimage to this church-turned-gallery is a must. Tucked into a nondescript part of Kreuzberg, this decommissioned Catholic…
- PPrinzessinnengärten
Berlin's pioneering urban gardening project began in 2009 on this site on Moritzplatz, which had been abandoned for over 60 years. The nonprofit group…
- BBergmannkiez
The Bergmannkiez in western Kreuzberg is one of Berlin’s most charismatic neighbourhoods, thanks to beautifully restored 19th-century houses and a bevy of…
- SScience Center Spectrum
Why is the sky blue? Can you see heat? Any why does a plane stay up in the sky? Kids (and grown-ups!) can find the answers to these and other timeless…
- BBerlinische Galerie
This gallery in a converted glass warehouse is a superb spot for taking stock of Berlin’s art scene since 1870. Temporary exhibits occupy the ground floor…
- RRamones Museum
They sang ‘Born to Die in Berlin’, but the legacy of American punk pioneers the Ramones is kept very much alive in the German capital, thanks to this…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kreuzberg.
See
Jüdisches Museum
In a landmark building by American-Polish architect Daniel Libeskind, Berlin’s Jewish Museum offers a chronicle of the trials and triumphs in 2000 years…
See
Tempelhofer Feld
The airfield of Tempelhof Airport, which so gloriously handled the Berlin airlift of 1948–49, has been repurposed as one of the largest urban parks in the…
See
Deutsches Technikmuseum
A roof-mounted ‘candy bomber’ (the plane used in the 1948 Berlin Airlift) is merely the overture to this enormous and hugely engaging shrine to technology…
See
König Galerie @ St Agnes Kirche
If art is your religion, a pilgrimage to this church-turned-gallery is a must. Tucked into a nondescript part of Kreuzberg, this decommissioned Catholic…
See
Prinzessinnengärten
Berlin's pioneering urban gardening project began in 2009 on this site on Moritzplatz, which had been abandoned for over 60 years. The nonprofit group…
See
Bergmannkiez
The Bergmannkiez in western Kreuzberg is one of Berlin’s most charismatic neighbourhoods, thanks to beautifully restored 19th-century houses and a bevy of…
See
Science Center Spectrum
Why is the sky blue? Can you see heat? Any why does a plane stay up in the sky? Kids (and grown-ups!) can find the answers to these and other timeless…
See
Berlinische Galerie
This gallery in a converted glass warehouse is a superb spot for taking stock of Berlin’s art scene since 1870. Temporary exhibits occupy the ground floor…
See
Ramones Museum
They sang ‘Born to Die in Berlin’, but the legacy of American punk pioneers the Ramones is kept very much alive in the German capital, thanks to this…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Kreuzberg
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.