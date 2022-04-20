Kreuzberg

Kreuzberg and Neukölln across the canal are Berlin's most dynamic and cool neighbourhoods. With the Jewish Museum and the German Museum of Technology, the area offers a couple of blockbuster sights, but its main draw is its global village atmosphere, accompanied by a burgeoning roster of eclectic eateries, bars, nightlife and indie shopping. Western Kreuzberg around Bergmannstrasse, meanwhile, has a more genteel air.

Explore Kreuzberg

  • Jüdisches Museum

    In a landmark building by American-Polish architect Daniel Libeskind, Berlin’s Jewish Museum offers a chronicle of the trials and triumphs in 2000 years…

  • T

    Tempelhofer Feld

    The airfield of Tempelhof Airport, which so gloriously handled the Berlin airlift of 1948–49, has been repurposed as one of the largest urban parks in the…

  • D

    Deutsches Technikmuseum

    A roof-mounted ‘candy bomber’ (the plane used in the 1948 Berlin Airlift) is merely the overture to this enormous and hugely engaging shrine to technology…

  • K

    König Galerie @ St Agnes Kirche

    If art is your religion, a pilgrimage to this church-turned-gallery is a must. Tucked into a nondescript part of Kreuzberg, this decommissioned Catholic…

  • P

    Prinzessinnengärten

    Berlin's pioneering urban gardening project began in 2009 on this site on Moritzplatz, which had been abandoned for over 60 years. The nonprofit group…

  • B

    Bergmannkiez

    The Bergmannkiez in western Kreuzberg is one of Berlin’s most charismatic neighbourhoods, thanks to beautifully restored 19th-century houses and a bevy of…

  • S

    Science Center Spectrum

    Why is the sky blue? Can you see heat? Any why does a plane stay up in the sky? Kids (and grown-ups!) can find the answers to these and other timeless…

  • B

    Berlinische Galerie

    This gallery in a converted glass warehouse is a superb spot for taking stock of Berlin’s art scene since 1870. Temporary exhibits occupy the ground floor…

  • R

    Ramones Museum

    They sang ‘Born to Die in Berlin’, but the legacy of American punk pioneers the Ramones is kept very much alive in the German capital, thanks to this…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kreuzberg.

