This exhibit traces the fate and history of the Mendelssohn family, one of Germany's most influential dynasties starting with the pater familias, Jewish Enlightenment philosopher Moses Mendelssohn (1729–86). It's located in the counter hall of the private banking house founded by his sons Joseph and Abraham in 1795 on Jägerstrasse, Berlin's equivalent of Wall Street. After the Nazis forced the bank into bankruptcy, many family members fled Germany.