Konzerthaus Berlin, Opera

One of Karl Friedrich Schinkel’s finest buildings, the Konzerthaus (1821) rose from the ashes of Carl Gotthard Langhans’ Schauspielhaus (National Theatre). Schinkel kept the surviving walls and columns and added a grand staircase leading to a columned portico. Check the website for free 30-minute tours taking place almost daily at 1pm or 3pm.

More in-depth 75-minute tours (€3, in German) are offered at 1pm on Saturday. From March to October, you can also sneak a free peek inside the lavish main concert hall between 11am and 6pm, expect on rehearsal or event days.

Suggest an Edit