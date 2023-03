The heart of a cultural centre envisioned by King Frederick the Great, austere Bebelplatz is infamous as the site of the first full-blown public book burning in Nazi Germany. Members of the Nazi German Students' League cheered as works by Brecht, Mann, Marx and others deemed ‘subversive’ went up in flames on 10 May 1933. Originally called Opernplatz, it was renamed for August Bebel, the co-founder of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), in 1947.