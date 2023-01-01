Berlin's first library is a baroque beauty commissioned by Frederick the Great to shelter the royal book collection. Completed in 1780, its design mimics the St Michael's Wing of the imperial palace in Vienna. It's commonly known as Kommode (chest of drawers) because of its curvaceous facade.

The building has been home to the Humboldt University's law school since 1910. Lenin used to hit the books here in 1895, as is commemorated by a glass window in the Reading Room created by Frank Glaser in 1968. Note that on Saturday and Sunday the entrance is at Unter den Linden 9.