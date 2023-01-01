Tierpark Berlin

With lovely landscaping and around 9000 critters, this zoo in the eastern district of Lichtenberg is a guaranteed hit with tots. Perennial crowd-pleasers include the tigers and lions in the Alfred-Brehm-Haus; the elephants and rhinos that reside in the Dickhäuterhaus; and the Schlangenfarm, which has more slithering snakes than even Harry Potter could handle. Tickets are also good for admission to the adjacent late-baroque Schloss Friedrichsfelde.

Before becoming an animal park in 1955, the grounds were the Peter Lenné–designed park of the palace where you can sneak peeks into the lives and lifestyles of its many aristocratic owners. Fans of fancy wall coverings, frilly ballrooms, ceiling frescos and stucco ornamentation will especially get their fill. Also hosts classical concerts.

Note that it’s not possible to see the palace without zoo admission.