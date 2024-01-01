Molecule Man

Right in the Spree River, near the Elsenbrücke bridge, this giant aluminium sculpture shows three bodies embracing and is meant to symbolise the joining of the three districts of Kreuzberg, Friedrichshain and Treptow across the former watery border. The 30m-high work was designed by the American artist Jonathan Borofsky.
