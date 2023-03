A slice of nostalgia for many East Berliners, this 1969 amusement park closed in 2001, leaving the rides and carousels to the elements and imbuing the site with a spirit of spooky abandonment. Since 2016, Grün Berlin, a private nonprofit affiliated with the state of Berlin, has been tasked with reanimating this 'Sleeping Beauty'. While the process is underway, it's possible to explore the site on guided 1½-hour tours. Book online way ahead – interest is enormous.