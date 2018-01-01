7-Day Trekking from Tusheti to Khevsureti via Atsunta Pass

Itinerary: Day 1 Tbilisi - Alvani – Omalo We will meet you at your hotel and drive to Kakheti region. We follow a mountainous pass and cross it at an elevation of 2850m. After 6 hours driving, we arrive and explore Omalo & Keselo Towers. Overnight in Omalo. Day 2 – Omalo-Dartlo-Kvavlo (Moderate,Walking distance 18 km, Duration 6 hours ) In the morning, we hike to village Dartlo in Pirikiti Tusheti valley. It has been recently renovated and is a typical village of Tusheti with medieval stone houses and defensive buildings. From Dartlo, we are hiking to village Kvavlo, a village of mostly ruined towers and houses overlooking Alazani river and surrounding mountains. One way hiking requires to cover 3.2 km, ascending is 400 (from 1 833 to 2 182) and one way takes around 2 hours to finish. Overnight in Dartlo. Day 3 – Kvavlo-Chesho – Parsma-Girevi, Moderate (Moderate, Walking Distance 14 km, duration 6 hours) In the morning, we continue our journey in Tusheti. We follow upstream the Pirikiti Alazani river and its narrow gorge. At first we visit villages of Chesho and Parsma with beautiful houses and stone towers. Afterwards, we are taking a narrow walking path and reach village Girevi. Overnight in Girevi. Day 4 – Girevi-Kvakhidi (Hard, Walking Distance - 13 km, Hours – 7) After breakfast, we start the most difficult part of our trekking tour. We follow the narrow gorge above the Girevi, cross small mountainous rivers, ruined village Chontio and stop near Kvakhidi. This place is in open green fields, alpine meadows and rock stones. Here we set up tents and have a dinner. Overnights in Tents. Day 5 Kvakhidi- Khidotani ridge (Very Hard, Walking Distance 10 km, Hours 7) In the early morning, we start hiking up to the highest point of our trip. We reach Atsunta Pass at the elevation of 3431 m. Here we stop for snacks and enjoy panorama views of surrounding alpine meadows and mountains. Then, we descend into the Khidotani ridge and stop in the open alpine meadow for camping. Overnight in tents Day 6 Khidotani ridge to Mutso (Moderate, Walking distance 14 Km, Hours – 7) We walk to the Mutso village,which was has been renovated. We take a detour and hike for 2 km to Mutso fortress. Near Mutso, our transport with our driver will wait for us. From here, we drive to the village Shatili. Overnight at guesthouses in Shatili. Day 7 Shatili -Tbilisi In the morning, we take a walking tour around Shatili which unites defensive towers with fortified dwellings. Afterwards. We drive to Tbilisi.