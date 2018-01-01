Welcome to Telavi
Top experiences in Telavi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Telavi activities
Private Wine Tour to Kakheti from Tbilisi
Pick up from your place of stay in Tbilisi in the morning. You’ll start the journey to the wine land via picturesque Gombori pass, 5315 feet (1620 m) above sea level. Your first stop is in Tsinandali, at the residence of a Kakheti nobleman of the 19th century, Alexandre Chavchavadze. The Tsinandali winery still produces wines according to the methods brought here by Chavchavadze when he revived the estate in the first half of 19th century. Take a walk in the decorative garden with a glass of wine from Tsinandali wine cellars and learn the history of the one of the royal families of Georgia. Next head to Shumi winery located just a few minutes’ drive from Tsinandali. Here you’ll have a tour in the winery which presents a collection of wine related exhibits, a history and culture department and a wine-tasting area. Taste Shumi wines made according to European methods of wine-making. Continue to Telavi town and have lunch in one of the local restaurants serving authentic Georgian cuisine. After lunch visit village. Here you’ll stop at Twins Wine Cellar, a delightful agro-tourism winery and vineyard site. You’ll visit the wine museum, taste different types of wine and learn about the Georgian methods of making wine in Kvevri (large clay jars used for fermenting and storing wine). On the way back to Tbilisi, visit Shuamta village and two important and beautiful architectural monuments of Kakheti – Old and New Shuamta monasteries. Both of them stand in a forest of deciduous trees, which makes them look even more fascinating. In the evening return to your place of stay in Tbilisi.
Full-Day Private Wine Tour To Kakheti from Tbilisi
In the morning, drive to Telavi, Kakheti region - east from Tbilisi, the largest wine producing region in Georgia. The first destination is Gremi Fortress (XVI c) that was the main city of Kakheti region until XVI C. Enjoy the picturesque location of the fortress with tall bell tower and high walls.Next, trip continues to wine tunnels built under the hills of the Great Caucasus mountains. Total length of the tunnels is 8,000 kilometers. Two main tunnels are more than 800 meters each. The tunnels are used to keep the wine. Above the wine tunnels, one can find a beautiful restaurant built on the top of the hill with picturesque views on Alazani Valley and delicious Georgian meals.Further on, head towards Prince Chavchavadze Palace (XIX c) at village Tsinandali with a wonderful French park and wine cellar. After visiting the palace, guests will visit the Shumi wine factory-museum for another wine tasting and if desired, you can purchase some bottles of wine locally from the factory.At the end of the tour visit of Telavi - the main city and administrative center of Kakheti region (100 kilometers east from Tbilisi). Here you can find the local market in the town, where you can enjoy and buy a wide range of different fruits and vegetables, including apples, peaches, grapes, pomegranates, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Finally, travel through Gombori Pass to return to Tbilisi.
8 Days Tour from Tbilisi in Georgia
Below round trip is bookable each week; any weekday of your arrival / departure will easily fit our itinerary; if your flights are in the middle of week, in this case Sunday will be a free day in Tbilisi.Sunday - Arrival Day - Meeting at the airport and transfer to a hotel in Tbilisi; Monday - Tbilisi old town walking tour - 10am - Excursion starts from Tbilisi old town, visit Sameba cathedral and via Metekhi Church and the bridge continue to Abanotubani district famous with Sulphur baths, by cable car visit Narikala Fortress, walk at Shardeni Street with lots of souvenir and gift shops; you will visit most important sights of the city: Sioni Cathedral and Anchiskhati basilica; Afterwards via Freedom square we take a stroll along Rustaveli Avenue, the main street in Tbilisi, through the parliament building tour ends at Kashveti church. Tuesday – Kakheti, the land of wine - 9am - Drive to fortified city of Sighnaghi and Bodbe Monastery. Continue to Telavi via A. Chavchavadze museum in Tsinandali. After a short walk at Telavi food market continue to famous Alaverdi cathedral, Ikalto Academy and Shuamta monastery complex; return to Tbilisi hotel via Gombori pass. Wednesday - Military Georgian Road across the Caucasus - 9am - Visit Ananuri fortress, alpine ski resort Gudauri and via Cross Pass arrival in Stephantsminda, drive up to Gergeti Trinity Church with the beautiful views of Kazbegi mountain peak and the village. Return to Tbilisi. Thursday - Mtskheta and Gori - 9am - City of Mtskheta: historical and architectural complex of Jvari, Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, Samtavro Convent. Continue visiting Uplistsikhe, Stalin's birth place and Museum in Gori. Return to Tbilisi. Friday - Kutaisi tour - 9am - Check out from Tbilisi hotel and drive to Georgia's second large city Kutaisi; excursion in the old Town, visit Bagrati Temple, historic and architectural complex of Gelati and Motsameta monastery. Check in to Kutaisi hotel. Saturday - Okatse Canyons - 9am - Depart to Okatse Canyons natural monument in Village Gordi, which is deep and narrow ravine, in the vicinity of the river Okatse. Along the canyon could be found several waterfalls**. Drive to Tbilisi and accommodation (guests with departure from Kutaisi airport will stay one more night at Kutaisi hotel before the flight). Sunday - Departure - Check out from hotel and transfer to airport for departure.* Kutaisi airport arrival - additional fee is 20 GEL for transfer to Tbilisi hotel** Up to 4000 meters walking distance
Tbilisi Wine and Culinary Tour
Discover the delicious scope of Georgian food and wine on a private 7-day tour across Georgia in a climate-controlled minivan, accompanied by a local guide. Begin in Tbilisi, Georgia’s atmospheric capital city, and explore the Sarajishvili brandy factory. Savor local cuisine at Chateau Mukhrani, a restaurant with its own vineyard, and taste their wines. Following lunch, learn how to cook Georgian delicacies at a culinary masterclass. The following day, leave Tbilisi for the Kakheti region in eastern Georgia, which is known for its wines. Stop in Telavi and explore the Alexander Chavchavadze Estate Museum, the Alaverdi Monastery, and the Gremi Monastery. Taste the wines at the Twins Wine Cellar in Napareuli, a rustic vineyard and museum, before feasting on lunch at Ikano Winery with another wine tasting. After lunch, visit the Khareba Winery, located in a former bomb shelter, and have a special tasting in an underground tunnel. On the third day, savor churchkhela, a traditional Georgian sweet from grape juice, and partake in a wine tasting at Teliani Valley Winery. Enhance your regional cooking skills with a masterclass at Shumi Winery and then continue on to the red-roofed town of Signaghi, in the heart of the wine region. Experience the interpretive modern cuisine of Pheasant’s Tears Winery with their rich wine selection. In the afternoon, sample local bread and cheese before returning to Tbilisi in the evening. Tuck in for a traditional Georgian feast at Barbarestan, a home-style restaurant with seasonal ingredients in a stylish district of the city. The following day, drive west to the town of Kutaisi for a tasting in a family wine cellar. Visit the ancient cave town of Uplistsikhe and Stalin's museum before partaking in an afternoon wine tasting. Explore the striking medieval Gelati Monastery. Spend the night in Kutaisi. Continue on to the Racha region of northern Georgia. Experience this region’s wine first at the Bugeuli Winery and later at a family wine cellar near Ambrolauri. Between those two tastings, discover the Barakoni Monastery, tucked between wild green mountains. Stay overnight in the historic town of Oni. In the morning, continue on to marvelous Shaori Lake, a clear body of water high in the mountains. Admire the 11th-century Nikortsminda Cathedral and the Prometheus Caves before returning to Kutaisi for a city tour. On your final day, return to Tbilisi by the scenic upper Imereti Road and discover the Katshki Pillar, a natural limestone formation with a church perched on top. Stop in Mtskheta, Georgia’s ancient capital, and view Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, the second-largest church in the country. See the 6th-century Jvari Monastery on a cliff’s edge. Upon returning to Tbilisi, celebrate with a gala dinner and a national folk show. At the end of your tour, you will have a deeper understanding of Georgian cuisine and wine.
Full Day Wine Tour to Kakheti from Tbilisi
Embark on a historical wine journey through the heart of Georgia’s most important wine region, Kakheti. You’ll have an early start from Tbilisi, leaving the city behind for vineyards, qvevri, tradition and fantastic wine and food. Your first stop will be in Telavi which is in the heart of wine country in Kakheti. Here you will visit a local family owned producer and taste wines and have some light snacks. After your visit to the winery you will visit a charming craftsman whose family has been making qvevri for generations. There are now only four producers of qvevri in Georgia, and you will have the opportunity to learn about this ancient tradition that is now recognized by UNESCO as a protected intangible cultural heritage. Then, you visit the ancient wine making academy at Ikalto which has recently been revived as a center of qvevri making. Following your visit to the monastery you will visit a the final local, family owned winery for a late lunch and a wine tasting before heading back to Tbilisi.
8 Days Tour from Kutaisi in Georgia
Saturday - arrival day - Meeting at Kutaisi airport and transfer to a hotel in Tbilisi;Sunday - breakfast and leisure day in Tbilisi, night in a hotel in Tbilisi;Monday - Tbilisi old town walking tour - 10am - Excursion starts from Tbilisi old town, visit Sameba cathedral and via Metekhi Church and the bridge continue to Abanotubani district famous with Sulphur baths, by cable car visit Narikala Fortress, walk at Shardeni Street with lots of souvenir and gift shops; you will visit most important sights of the city: Sioni Cathedral and Anchiskhati basilica; Afterwards via Freedom square we take a stroll along Rustaveli Avenue, the main street in Tbilisi, through the parliament building tour ends at Kashveti church. Tuesday - Kakheti, the land of wine - 9am - Drive to fortified city of Sighnaghi and Bodbe Monastery. Continue to Telavi via A. Chavchavadze museum in Tsinandali. After a short walk at Telavi food market continue to famous Alaverdi cathedral, Ikalto Academy and Shuamta monastery complex; return to Tbilisi hotel via Gombori pass. Wednesday - Military Georgian Road across the Caucasus - 9am - Visit Ananuri fortress, alpine ski resort Gudauri and via Cross Pass arrival in Stephantsminda, drive up to Gergeti Trinity Church with the beautiful views of Kazbegi mountain peak and the village. Return to Tbilisi. Thursday - Mtskheta and Gori - 9am - City of Mtskheta: historical and architectural complex of Jvari, Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, Samtavro Convent. Continue visiting Uplistsikhe, Stalin's birth place and Museum in Gori. Return to Tbilisi. Friday - Kutaisi tour - 9am - Check out from Tbilisi hotel and drive to Georgia's second large city Kutaisi; excursion in the old Town, visit Bagrati Temple, historic and architectural complex of Gelati and Motsameta monastery. Check in to Kutaisi hotel. Saturday - Check out from hotel and transfer to Kutaisi airport for departure.