Odzala-Kokoua National Park Adventure Eco-Tourism Program 2017-18

Day 1:Overland to Odzala: This morning we will meet at Saphir Hotel in the courtyard at 5:30am and depart to Coach Station at 6:30am. Overland trip to Etoumbi (pack a lunch), and overnight at Etoumbi Lodge. Dinner available at Etoumbi Lodge. Day 2:Animal Viewing : This morning you'll be picked up by park land cruiser at Etoumbi and transfer to Mbomo Lodge. Introductions to the park by the rangers and researchers at breakfast, and drive to nearby wildlife corridors to view animals. Morning drive to salt lick and bai. Lunch/midday at leisure at Mbomo. Afternoon game drive deep into Odzala to see large mammals (elephants, water buffalo, forest hogs, sitatungas, and more.) After dusk we'll return to Mbomo Lodge. Dinner available at Mbomo Lodge. Day 3:Gorillas Viewing: Morning drive to Gorilla and primate tracking (Chimpanzees also live here) NOTE: This may be swapped with previous morning depending on the gorillas’ location. Midday lunch break at leisure at Mbomo. Afternoon drive into the forest to watch for animals and find other large mammal species and possibly wild gorillas, return to watch the habituated gorilla groups at the site again late afternoon. Return to Mbomo for the evening. Dinner available at Mbomo Lodge. Day 4:Boat Safari: All day boat and river safari to watch for river and aquatic life and birds. A packed lunch from the park is suggested today (available for cheap). Afternoon watches for wildlife from the river and continue your journey on the pirogue (dugout canoe). Return to Mbomo Lodge for overnight. Dinner available at Mbomo Lodge. Day 5:Wild Walks:Morning walk to watch for birds and canopy wildlife. Then, return to camp and at leisure to Mbomo for lunch. Afternoon and night final game walk with an expert for more nocturnal species. Dinner available at Mbomo Lodge. Day 6:Final Day Game Drives and Gorillas: Final drive will be this morning around Odzala to visit the gorillas a last time, as well as some highlights depending on the season. Return to camp and at leisure to Mbomo for lunch. This afternoon, we'll return to Etoumbi for sign-out and to check into the Etoumbi Lodge. Day 7:Brazza: This morning we catch a coach to Brazzaville (bring a packed lunch.) We will reach Brazzaville in late afternoon/evening and taxi transfer to the drop point with our guide. NOTE: If the bus is delayed a day, we will spend an additional day at Etoumbi and explore the area around the Gabon border today with guide, visit villages, and talk to the forest rangers. Dropoff at Hotel Saphir (end of trip) and you're free to make your own onwards travel arrangements the following day. END OF SERVICES