This marine park is the domain of barnacled whales and shy sea turtles, and the land, if you listen to the locals, is hushed by the spirits of ancestors. It is contiguous with the Conkouait-Douli National Park in the Republic of Congo. There are elephants and antelopes in the forest. Extending 15km out to sea, it's home to dolphins and manta rays, too. Permits are available from the Conservation Office in the park.