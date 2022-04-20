Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
The vibrant, muscular heart of Gabon, Libreville is the largest city and home to over a third of Gabon's population. It's also a city awash in oil money: pavements, clean streets, smart restaurants and vast gated villas are the first impressions of the town. But stay a little longer and you'll easily discover Libreville's essentially African heart.
Libreville
The main 'sight' in town is the golden glass Presidential Palace, a vast seafront monolith from which the Bongo dynasty rules Gabon. It was built in the…
Musée Nationale des Arts et Traditions du Gabon
Libreville
The National Museum of Art and Tradition has exhibitions on tribal crafts and culture, and a great collection of masks and stone carvings. A guided tour …
Libreville
Highly decorated with carved pillars, bright murals and a big statue of St George killing the dragon, this church can hold up to 3000 people. The sculptor…
in partnership with getyourguide