Libreville

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Libreville, Gabon: Tropicana beach

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

The vibrant, muscular heart of Gabon, Libreville is the largest city and home to over a third of Gabon's population. It's also a city awash in oil money: pavements, clean streets, smart restaurants and vast gated villas are the first impressions of the town. But stay a little longer and you'll easily discover Libreville's essentially African heart.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Presidential Palace

    Presidential Palace

    Libreville

    The main 'sight' in town is the golden glass Presidential Palace, a vast seafront monolith from which the Bongo dynasty rules Gabon. It was built in the…

  • Eglise de St-Michel de Nkembo

    Eglise de St-Michel de Nkembo

    Libreville

    Highly decorated with carved pillars, bright murals and a big statue of St George killing the dragon, this church can hold up to 3000 people. The sculptor…

View more attractions

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Libreville